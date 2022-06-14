China's deep space exploration laboratory starts operation

China's deep space exploration laboratory has started operations, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said Tuesday.

Co-established by the CNSA, Anhui Province and the University of Science and Technology of China, the laboratory is headquartered in Hefei, capital city of Anhui.

It has completed various preparatory work and entered a new stage of substantial operation and comprehensive construction, according to the CNSA.

The establishment of the laboratory is an important step toward implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and strengthening the country's strategic strength in science and technology, said Zhang Kejian, head of the CNSA, during a video conference of the laboratory council.

He stressed building the laboratory into a large-scale, national-level comprehensive research base, as well as an innovation hub with global influence.

Zhang demanded the transformation and industrial application of advanced technological achievements be pushed forward during the construction and operation of the laboratory.

He also emphasized strengthening international cooperation in aerospace development.

Wu Weiren, chief designer of China's lunar exploration program and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was selected as the director of the laboratory at the conference.

The laboratory is expected to carry out science and technology research focusing on major national projects in the field of deep space exploration, according to the CNSA.