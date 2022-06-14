News / Nation

China's deep space exploration laboratory starts operation

Xinhua
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
China's deep space exploration laboratory has started operations, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0

China's deep space exploration laboratory has started operations, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said Tuesday.

Co-established by the CNSA, Anhui Province and the University of Science and Technology of China, the laboratory is headquartered in Hefei, capital city of Anhui.

It has completed various preparatory work and entered a new stage of substantial operation and comprehensive construction, according to the CNSA.

The establishment of the laboratory is an important step toward implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and strengthening the country's strategic strength in science and technology, said Zhang Kejian, head of the CNSA, during a video conference of the laboratory council.

He stressed building the laboratory into a large-scale, national-level comprehensive research base, as well as an innovation hub with global influence.

Zhang demanded the transformation and industrial application of advanced technological achievements be pushed forward during the construction and operation of the laboratory.

He also emphasized strengthening international cooperation in aerospace development.

Wu Weiren, chief designer of China's lunar exploration program and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was selected as the director of the laboratory at the conference.

The laboratory is expected to carry out science and technology research focusing on major national projects in the field of deep space exploration, according to the CNSA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     