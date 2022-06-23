News / Nation

Police: Xi'an university suffers cyber attacks from overseas

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:53 UTC+8, 2022-06-23       0
Northwestern Polytechnical University has suffered a series of cyber attacks launched from overseas, police in Xi'an City, where the university is located, said on Thursday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:53 UTC+8, 2022-06-23       0

Northwestern Polytechnical University has suffered a series of cyber attacks launched from overseas, police in Xi'an City, capital of north China's Shaanxi Province where the university is located, said on Thursday.

A local police station received a report from the university on April 12 about the attacks.

The email system of the university allegedly received a number of trojan-contained phishing mails with subjects of research project assessment, invitation to defense of papers and notification about overseas exchange programs.

After clicking on the suspicious web links in the emails, some teachers and students conceded logging access to their university email to unknown people, thereby exposing their email data to theft, according to police.

Meanwhile, traces of cyber attacks had also been found on some personal computers of the faculty.

The university considered the cyber attacks a huge security threat, both to its internal information system and to the key data of its staff and students.

A preliminary technical analysis of the trojans and phishing mails collected in the case found that the attacks were launched by overseas hackers and outlaws, police said in a public statement on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     