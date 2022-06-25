Universal Beijing Resort resumes operations

The Universal Beijing Resort resumed operations on Saturday as the latest COVID-19 resurgence subsides in the city.

The resort, which opened in September 2021, includes the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, Universal CityWalk Beijing, and two hotels.

With caps on daily visitor numbers and strengthened COVID-19 prevention and control measures in place, the theme park resumed services on Saturday, with the CityWalk and one hotel reopening on Friday, the resort said.

The resort temporarily closed its theme park and the CityWalk on May 1 amid a COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Chinese capital on April 22.

As the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections subsides, Beijing is loosening it's related response restrictions and steadily returning to normal.

The city reported one new local infection during the first 15 hours of Saturday, according to the Beijing municipal health commission.