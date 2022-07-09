News / Nation

Xi extends condolences over passing of former Japanese PM Abe

Xinhua
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-09       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Xinhua
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-09       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over Abe's sudden and unfortunate passing, and offered sincere sympathies to the family of Abe.

Xi pointed out that Abe made efforts to improve China-Japan relations during his time in office and contributed positively to this endeavor.

Xi said he had reached important consensus with Abe on building a China-Japan relationship that meets the needs of the new era, adding that he deeply regrets the sudden passing of Abe.

The Chinese president said he stands ready to work with Prime Minister Kishida to continue developing a good-neighborly friendship and cooperation between China and Japan in accordance with the principles established in the four political documents between the two countries.

Also on Saturday, Xi and his wife, Professor Peng Liyuan, sent a message of condolence to Abe's wife Akie Abe to express their sympathies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     