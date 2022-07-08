Chinese mainland reports 47 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 47 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 17 each in Shanghai and Anhui.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 47 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 17 each in Shanghai and Anhui, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Altogether 331 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions.

A total of 36 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,301 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.