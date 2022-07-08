Hungary, China resume regular passenger flights

The Beijing-Budapest flight will be operated by Air China every Thursday, according to plans.

A direct flight from Beijing landed at Budapest's Ferenc Liszt International Airport on Thursday, marking the official resumption of regular passenger flights between Hungary and China.

Direct air links between the two countries were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The Beijing-Budapest flight will be operated by Air China every Thursday, according to plans.

The decision to resume the Beijing-Budapest flight is a milestone that will promote tourism, trade and the overall Hungarian economy, said Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade on his Facebook page earlier.

Air China launched the first direct passenger flight between the capitals of China and Hungary on May 1, 2015.