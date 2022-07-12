News / Nation

China aims to build modern national road network by 2035

Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0
China has unveiled a plan outlining major targets for a national road network as part of its efforts to sustain a modern economic system.
Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0

China has unveiled a plan outlining major targets for a national road network as part of its efforts to sustain a modern economic system with an improved inter-area transport layout and increased traffic capacity, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

By 2035, the country aims to basically build a modern national road network that is extensive, fully functional, efficient, green, intelligent, and safe, according to a statement jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Transport.

China will seek to form a multi-center road network pattern, and further smoothen a transport network that links provinces, city clusters, and counties, NDRC spokesperson Meng Wei told a press conference.

The new plan involves national roads with a total length of about 461,000 km, consisting of 162,000-km national expressways and 299,000-km highways.

National expressways spanning nearly 58,000 km will be constructed or restored, compared to 110,000 km of highways, Meng said.

"Highways provide non-tolled basic public transportation services, while national expressways offer efficient and fast transport services," Meng added.

The novel plan outlined tasks in five facets that include intensive and economical use of resources, green and low-carbon development, innovation-driven development, industrial integration, and management of local government debt risks.

The construction of national roads will continue to play a key role in stimulating effective investment and stabilizing the broader economy, Meng said.

Improvements in service capacity and operational efficiency of the national road network will further unclog industrial and supply chains and sustain the country's industrial development, Meng added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     