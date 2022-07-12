China aims to build modern national road network by 2035

China has unveiled a plan outlining major targets for a national road network as part of its efforts to sustain a modern economic system.

China has unveiled a plan outlining major targets for a national road network as part of its efforts to sustain a modern economic system with an improved inter-area transport layout and increased traffic capacity, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

By 2035, the country aims to basically build a modern national road network that is extensive, fully functional, efficient, green, intelligent, and safe, according to a statement jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Transport.

China will seek to form a multi-center road network pattern, and further smoothen a transport network that links provinces, city clusters, and counties, NDRC spokesperson Meng Wei told a press conference.

The new plan involves national roads with a total length of about 461,000 km, consisting of 162,000-km national expressways and 299,000-km highways.

National expressways spanning nearly 58,000 km will be constructed or restored, compared to 110,000 km of highways, Meng said.

"Highways provide non-tolled basic public transportation services, while national expressways offer efficient and fast transport services," Meng added.

The novel plan outlined tasks in five facets that include intensive and economical use of resources, green and low-carbon development, innovation-driven development, industrial integration, and management of local government debt risks.

The construction of national roads will continue to play a key role in stimulating effective investment and stabilizing the broader economy, Meng said.

Improvements in service capacity and operational efficiency of the national road network will further unclog industrial and supply chains and sustain the country's industrial development, Meng added.