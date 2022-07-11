News / Nation

Netizens slam Jay Chou's 'Greatest Work' album as not so great

SHINE
  22:12 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
His first album in six years has been savagely criticized online, although it has not yet even been officially released yet.
SHINE
  22:12 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
Netizens slam Jay Chou's 'Greatest Work' album as not so great

Chinese superstar Jay Chou's new album has received low ratings on the Net and his Instagram page was flooded with bad reviews even before it was officially released.

The album, "Greatest Work of Art," was due to be released on July 15. It contains 12 tracks, including a piano intro, six new songs, and five previously digitally released songs.

Although a common practice in releasing new albums in the music industry today, the previously released songs seem to have annoyed some netizens.

On Douban.com, a Chinese music review website, the album has already been rated only 5.3 out of 10.

The rating of the album was soon closed on Douban and the website apologized for allowing users to review an unreleased album.

Abusive comments also flooded Chou's Instagram page, claiming Chou had lost his genius, that the album is not of high quality and that it's insincere.

Chou did not respond to the attacks. But some comments were deleted from his Instagram account.

The album is the 43-year-old pop icon's first album in six years.

For over two decades, Chou has been considered the king of Asian pop and praised for the originality and diversity of his works.

A music video of the album went online last Wednesday and stormed the Internet.

On the twitter-like Weibo, the video was viewed more than 140 million times in one day. There are more than 1 billion views on multiple topics about the album.

Meanwhile, on the short-video app Kuaishou, the video is a record-breaking hit, with 150 million views within 8 hours.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Weibo
Kuaishou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     