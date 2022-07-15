Xi inspects Urumqi in northwest China's Xinjiang

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, inspected a university, an international land port area, a residential community and a museum in the city of Urumqi.

Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected a university, an international land port area, a residential community and a museum in the city of Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

Xi visited Xinjiang University, the Urumqi International Land Port Area, the community of Guyuanxiang in the Tianshan District and the Museum of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Xi learned about the work in nurturing talent, coordinating COVID-19 response with economic and social development, promoting ethnic unity and progress and consolidating the sense of community for the Chinese nation, among others.