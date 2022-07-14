China renews orange alert for high temperatures

China's national observatory renewed an orange alert for high temperatures on Thursday, as heatwaves swept vast regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, temperatures in parts of Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing and Guizhou are expected to hit 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will exceed 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures shorten continuous working hours.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.