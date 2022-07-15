Chinese mainland reports 64 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 64 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 30 in Gansu and 17 in Guangdong.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 64 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 30 in Gansu and 17 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Altogether 368 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 10 provincial-level regions on Thursday.

A total of 93 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,778 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.