Chinese mainland reports 101 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 101 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 34 in Sichuan, 24 in Gansu and 22 in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Altogether 579 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 14 provincial-level regions on Sunday.

A total of 131 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,796 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.