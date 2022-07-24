Working group dispatched to Gansu after coal mine accident

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working group to aid rescue work and investigations following a coal mine accident in the Gansu Province on Saturday.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working group to aid rescue work and investigations following a coal mine accident in the northwestern province of Gansu on Saturday.

Local authorities said the accident occurred around 11:15 am Saturday in Jingtai County in the city of Baiyin, as some personnel were moving around at the mining site.

Of the 17 people involved in the accident, 10 were killed and six sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Another one was found to be healthy.

The working group will guide rescue work and accident investigations, said the ministry, adding that national rescue teams and local firefighting teams have been dispatched to aid rescue operations.