News / Nation

HKSAR gov't keeps tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance

Xinhua
  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-23       0
The HKSAR government said Saturday that it will distribute around 210,000 sets of rapid antigen test kits as part of a follow-up on the detection of the virus in sewage samples.
Xinhua
  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-23       0

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said Saturday that it will distribute around 210,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads in order to help identify infected persons.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

On Saturday, Hong Kong registered 4,034 confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 231 imported cases.

Meanwhile, since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, over 6.76 million people, or 92.9 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 6.5 million, or 89.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

As of Saturday, 66.4 percent of the eligible people in Hong Kong have taken their booster doses, while a total of 191,554 people have taken the fourth dose, official data showed.

A spokesperson for the Center for Health Protection (CHP) stressed that as the local situation of COVID-19 infection is still severe, the CHP strongly appealed to the community to continue to comply with social distancing measures, avoid going out, and refrain from participating in unnecessary or crowded activities or gatherings.

The spokesperson said that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe cases and deaths, urging people who have yet to take vaccines, especially senior citizens, chronic patients, and immunocompromised persons who face a higher chance of death after COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated as early as possible.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     