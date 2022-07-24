China to launch first lab module for space station

China plans to launch Wentian, the first lab module of its space station, at around 2:00 pm Sunday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Long March-5B Y3 rocket, carrying the Wentian module, is filled with propellant and ready for launch, said the CMSA.