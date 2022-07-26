News / Nation

China certifies homegrown medium-sized helicopter model

Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2022-07-26       0
The Civil Aviation Administration of China on Tuesday granted certification to the Z15 helicopter, the country's first homegrown, medium-sized helicopter model for civil use.
Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2022-07-26       0
China certifies homegrown medium-sized helicopter model

The Z15 helicopter

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Tuesday granted certification to the Z15 helicopter, the country's first homegrown, medium-sized helicopter model for civil use.

The latest move marked the successful completion of the development of Z15, paving the way for the helicopter's market entry, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

Z15, also known as AC352, was developed by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co., Ltd. under a cooperation program between AVIC and Airbus Helicopters. It can carry up to 16 passengers with a 7.5-ton maximum take-off weight and a maximum range of 850 km.

It is China's first civil helicopter developed, tested and verified under the requirements of the country's newly-revised Airworthiness Regulation of Transport Category Rotocraft.

The helicopter installs the WZ16 engine jointly developed by the Aero Engine Corporation of China and Safran Helicopter Engines.

"Based on the innovative development of China's civil helicopter industry, the Z15 project highlights independent innovation and high-level international cooperation, and deep integration with global aviation industry," said Yin Shijun, the CAAC chief engineer, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     