PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts joint exercises around Taiwan Island

  08:50 UTC+8, 2022-08-04       0
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese PLA organized joint combat training exercises in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters and airspace off the Taiwan Island.
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Wednesday organized joint combat training exercises in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters and airspace off the Taiwan Island.

The exercises involved troops from the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Logistic Support Force under the Eastern Theater Command.

The exercises focused on key training sessions including joint blockade, sea target assault, strike on ground targets, and airspace control operation, and the joint combat capabilities of the troops got tested in the military operations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
