News / Nation

Man flees after killing 3, injuring 6 in Jiangxi kindergarten

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0
Police in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangxi are hunting for a man who allegedly killed three people and injured six others at a private kindergarten on Wednesday morning.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0
Man flees after killing 3, injuring 6 in Jiangxi kindergarten
Anfu County police

The suspect caught on a surveillance camera on the day. He allegedly committed the crime at a kindergarten in Pingdu Town of Jiangxi Province on Wednesday.

Police in the eastern China's Jiangxi Province are hunting for a man who allegedly killed three people and injured six others at a kindergarten on Wednesday morning.

The shocking crime took place at a private kindergarten in Pingdu Town, Jiangxi's Anfu County, at 10:22am on Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly entered the kindergarten wearing a cap and a face mask and carrying an object with which he went on a rampage, killing three and injuring six people. He then fled the scene.

Local police soon identified the suspect as a 48-year-old man called Liu Xiaohui who is a native of Anfu County.

Liu allegedly discarded his cap, mask and bag along his way of escape.

Police are offering 100,000 yuan (US$14,800) as reward for effective clues of his whereabouts that would eventually lead to his arrest.

Man flees after killing 3, injuring 6 in Jiangxi kindergarten
Anfu County police

The suspect being hunted, Liu Xiaohui.

Man flees after killing 3, injuring 6 in Jiangxi kindergarten
Anfu County police

Another image of Liu Xiaohui, the suspect.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     