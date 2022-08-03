News / Nation

High-latitude province becomes "cool" destination for summer tourists

Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0
As many parts of China have entered the "hot weather mode" in summer days, cities in the country's northernmost province of Heilongjiang have seen a tourism boom.
Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0
High-latitude province becomes "cool" destination for summer tourists
Imaginechina

Tourists in Heihe city, Heilongjiang Province

Rows of RVs were parked neatly in the city of Heihe in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, while groups of tourists drank tea, chatted, and prepared food under the rain tarp beside their RVs.

As many parts of China have entered the "hot weather mode" in summer days, cities in the country's northernmost province have seen a tourism boom.

The lowest summer temperature in Heihe, located on the border between China and Russia, is below 20 degrees Celsius, and many tourists from all over the country have chosen to spend the summer here in the form of "RV tour."

"The city is clean, and it's very convenient to buy food in the morning market. It is very comfortable for living. I plan to stay for a few more days," said Ji Guifeng, a tourist from Tianjin Municipality.

"We have planned parking lots for RV tourists, providing them with services such as water and electricity," said Li Liyan with the city's tourism bureau.

With an excellent ecological environment, cool climate conditions, and improving supporting facilities, Heihe has vigorously developed tourism in recent years, Li said.

Xingkai Lake in the southeast of Heilongjiang is the largest freshwater lake in northeast China, with a total area of 4,380 square kilometers. Tourists have flocked to play in the waves and sunbathe on the beach.

"I particularly brought my kids here for the summer holiday. The view is pleasant, and the lake fish tasted very good," said a tourist Li Xiaoyuan.

The scenic lake's administration has also designed beach football, volleyball games, speedboats, motorboats, and various water entertainment to enrich the tourists' experience.

Located in the northernmost part of the province, Mohe City boasts a comfortable daily temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

This summer, Mohe launched a number of featured boutique tourist routes around the themes of summer vacation, forest health, family gathering, and arctic self-driving, said Zhang Xinze, deputy director of the city's tourism bureau.

Entering summer, the "ice city" Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang, also ushered in the tourist season. Entering July, the Harbin airport achieved a daily passenger flow of more than 45,000. On July 30, the single-day passenger throughput exceeded 50,000, and half of them were tourists who mainly flew from southern China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     