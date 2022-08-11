News / Nation

Nasal swab unnecessary for inbound travelers

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-11       0
A standard throat swab is enough to detect COVID-19 during central quarantine among people traveling from abroad, according to a top expert.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-11       0
Nasal swab unnecessary for inbound travelers
Imaginechina

A boy in a hazmat suit at Pudong International Airport.

A standard throat swab is enough to detect COVID-19 during central quarantine among people traveling from abroad, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention's top expert said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Nasal swabs will no longer be given to inbound travelers for nucleic acid testing, according to the nation's ninth edition of the COVID-19 control protocol.

Instead, they will be given throat swabs for the first three days and the fifth and seventh days of centralized quarantine and on the third day of in-home monitoring.

There is a very small chance the single throat swab could fail to detect COVID-19, though the detection rate of nasal swabs is a bit higher than the throat swab, said Dong Xiaoping, chief virology expert at the Chinese Center for Disease Control.

"We've found no statistical difference between the two measures of sample collection among inbound travelers," Dong said.

He noted nasal swabs require higher technical skills and are unsuitable for people with nasal diseases or wounds.

The blood test for suspected imported COVID-19 infections has also been cancelled as part of the measures to simplify quarantine inspections for inbound travelers, said Kong Fanwei, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
According to the updated protocol, inbound travelers will now undergo seven days of central quarantine and three days of home monitoring, instead of 14 and seven days as previously mandated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     