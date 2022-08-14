7 dead, 3 injured in flash floods in SW China's Sichuan Province

Seven people were killed and three others were injured after flash floods hit Pengzhou City in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday, China Media Group reported.

Seven people were killed and three others were injured after flash floods hit Pengzhou City in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday, China Media Group reported.

The injured people were hospitalized and are in a stable condition.

Sudden rising water triggered by heavy rainfall hit Longcaogou Valley at around 3:30pm, according to local authorities.

In videos shared on social media, floodwater could be seen pouring into a waterway where several people were trapped.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.