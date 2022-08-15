News / Nation

Seven dead after flash-flood tragedy in Sichuan

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  22:20 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0
Seven people were killed and eight injured after flash floods hit the city of Pengzhou's Longcaogou Valley in southwestern China's Sichuan Province on Saturday.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  22:20 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0

Seven people were killed and eight injured after flash floods hit the city of Pengzhou's Longcaogou Valley in southwestern China's Sichuan Province on Saturday, Cover News reported.

The incident took place around 3:30pm Saturday when sudden rising water triggered by heavy rainfall struck the area.

As online videos showed, tourists can be seen camping in tents by the river. Some were trapped when floodwater poured into the waterway.

Some netizens pointed out that the part of Longcaogou where the incident occurred is a spillway river, not a formal scenic spot, and very dangerous.

However, it was widely considered an "Instagram-worthy location" on social media platforms including Xiaohongshu. Prior to the incident, a search for "Longcaogou" on social media brought up descriptions calling it "a good place to play in water to escape the heat" and "a great place to camp." Many bloggers even shared detailed travel strategies in their posts. However, few mentioned the natural risks in their articles such as mudslides and flash floods.

Many people visited Longcaogou to escape from the heat, especially on weekends, even though signs, banners and fences were in place beside the river warning of flood risks. Early in 2021, the local government also issued warnings of the dangers.

After the incident, some netizens doubted whether social media platforms should bear the responsibility.

Wang Rengen, a lawyer in Sichuan, told Cover News that even if there were relevant videos and articles recommending Longcaogou on the platforms, it's a stretch to place the blame on them because the videos and articles weren't published by the platforms but posted by netizens. It's impossible for platforms to evaluate the safety risks of every recommended site.

"However, if netizens had reported or complained to the platforms, the platforms have the obligation to confirm and review the sites in a timely manner. If these complaints were ignored, allowing such articles or videos on the platforms, misleading netizens and causing security incidents, the platforms should bear supplementary compensation liability within a certain range," Wang said.

After the incident, recommendations about Longcaogou were deleted from several platforms and replaced by safety warnings or posts about how to escape when encountering flash floods.

Seven dead after flash-flood tragedy in Sichuan

A screenshot of the video of the incident that circulated online.

Seven dead after flash-flood tragedy in Sichuan

Recommendation articles about Longcaogou on social media platforms.

Seven dead after flash-flood tragedy in Sichuan

A warning sign at Longcaogou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     