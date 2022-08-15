News / Nation

China takes action to prevent casualties due to downpours

Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0
China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have urged efforts to prevent casualties resulting from heavy rainfall.
Imaginechina

Tourists visit Beijing's Palace Museum in a downpour on August 14, 2022.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have urged efforts to prevent casualties resulting from heavy rainfall.

Flash floods caused by downpours in various parts of the country have resulted in casualties recently. Meanwhile, high temperature continues to scorch the Yangtze River basin, the authorities said on Sunday, adding that the situation of flood control and drought relief across the country remains complex and grim.

Efforts should be made on the timely evacuation of people affected by natural disasters, as well as enhancing the monitoring and forecasting of disasters and risks, the authorities said.

Local authorities were urged to pay particular attention to the safety of workers and tourists in mountain and hilly areas, and move resolutely to close construction sites and scenic spots and evacuate people to prevent casualties caused by flash floods.

Drought relief and the transfer of emergency water supplies should also be advanced, said the authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Yangtze River
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
