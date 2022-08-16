Chinese mainland reports 530 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 530 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 426 were in Hainan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 530 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 426 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Altogether 1,838 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 785 in Hainan, 629 in Tibet Autonomous Region and 248 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 117 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 224,688 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.