Taiwan raises weekly cap on inbound trips to 50,000

Taiwan's disease monitoring agency on Monday announced readjusting the cap on the number of inbound trips from 40,000 per week to 50,000.

The limit was at first set at 25,000 in June and then raised to 40,000 in early July, in steps taken by the agency to gradually loosen COVID-19 response measures at the border. It also canceled the pre-flight COVID-19 testing requirement for inbound travelers this month.

Another 34 local cases and 62 new imported cases infected with Omicron sub-variants were reported in the region, said the agency, adding that there are 92 local BA.5 cases and three local BA.4 cases up to now.

So far, the total number of local COVID-19 cases recorded in Taiwan has exceeded 5 million, said the agency.