Chinese prosecutors charge former senior official of Guangxi with bribery

Xinhua
  11:18 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
A public prosecution has been instituted against Liu Hongwu, former vice chairman of the people's government of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. He is suspected of bribery, an official statement said on Thursday.

Prosecutors of the first branch of the People's Procuratorate of Hainan Province took the legal proceedings to the First Intermediate People's Court of Hainan Province, said the statement.

The prosecution came after the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission into Liu's case.

The prosecutors accused Liu of taking advantage of his various positions in Guangxi to seek gains for others and illegally accepting a huge amount of bribes in money and valuables.

Liu should be held criminally responsible for committing the crime of bribery, said the prosecutors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
