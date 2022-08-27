Chinese mainland reports 250 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 250 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 91 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 1,106 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Friday, including 419 in Tibet and 229 in Hainan, said the commission in its report.

A total of 691 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 229,165 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.