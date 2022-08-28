Chinese mainland reports 259 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 259 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 70 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Altogether 1,035 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday, including 452 in Tibet and 125 in Hainan, said the commission in its report.

A total of 632 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 229,797 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.