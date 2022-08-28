News / Nation

China accelerates renovation of old urban residential communities

Xinhua
China has accelerated the renovation of old urban residential communities in an effort to improve people's quality of life.
Some 44,300 old urban residential community renovation projects saw construction begin in the first seven months of this year, data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development showed.

The number accounts for nearly 87 percent of the country's annual goal of starting the renovation of 51,000 old urban residential communities.

This year's renovation projects are estimated to benefit 8.4 million households, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
