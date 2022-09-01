Chinese mainland reports 307 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 307 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 132 were in Sichuan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 307 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 132 were in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Altogether 1,596 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Wednesday, including 621 in Tibet and 212 in Qinghai, said the commission in its report.

A total of 405 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 231,925 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.