News / Nation

Former senior provincial legislator expelled from CPC, office

Xinhua
  19:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0
Sun Guoxiang, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Liaoning Provincial People's Congress, has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office.
Xinhua
  19:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0
Former senior provincial legislator expelled from CPC, office

Sun Guoxiang, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Liaoning Provincial People's Congress

Sun Guoxiang, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Liaoning Provincial People's Congress, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced Tuesday.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

The investigation into Sun found that he had encouraged private business owners to offer money for his job promotion, and accepted gifts and shopping cards in violation of an eight-point code aimed at improving Party and government conduct.

It also found that Sun had taken advantage of his position and influence to seek benefits for relatives' and other people's business activities, and illegally accepted a vast amount of money and valuables in return.

Sun had severely violated the Party's discipline and committed duty-related offenses. He is suspected of taking bribes, the top anti-graft body said.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and dismiss him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     