Former senior provincial legislator expelled from CPC, office

Sun Guoxiang, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Liaoning Provincial People's Congress, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced Tuesday.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

The investigation into Sun found that he had encouraged private business owners to offer money for his job promotion, and accepted gifts and shopping cards in violation of an eight-point code aimed at improving Party and government conduct.

It also found that Sun had taken advantage of his position and influence to seek benefits for relatives' and other people's business activities, and illegally accepted a vast amount of money and valuables in return.

Sun had severely violated the Party's discipline and committed duty-related offenses. He is suspected of taking bribes, the top anti-graft body said.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and dismiss him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.