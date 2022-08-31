News / Nation

Chinese researchers develop anti-SARS-CoV-2 nanomaterial

Xinhua
  09:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
Chinese researchers have developed a nanomaterial that targets the spike protein of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Delta and Omicron, and promotes viral elimination.
Xinhua
  09:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0

Chinese researchers have recently developed a nanomaterial that targets the spike protein of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Delta and Omicron, and promotes viral elimination.

The research published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology revealed an ultrathin two-dimensional compound nanosheet made of Cuprum, Indium, Phosphorus and Sulfur (CIPS) as a new agent combating SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, the Institute of High Energy Physics under the CAS, and the Kunming Institute of Zoology under the CAS developed the nanomaterial and its anti-viral mechanism.

According to the study, CIPS exhibits an extremely high and selective binding capacity for the receptor binding domain of the spike protein of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, such as Delta and Omicron.

Testing shows that when associated with CIPS, the virus is quickly eliminated by the host's macrophages, suggesting CIPS could be used to capture the virus and facilitate virus elimination by the host.

Testing also shows that CIPS can inhibit viral entry and infection in cells, organoids and mice, and effectively relieve lung inflammation in mice caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The study demonstrates the potential of CIPS as a nanodrug for safe and effective therapy to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection, and as a decontamination agent and surface-coating material to reduce SARS-CoV-2 infectivity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     