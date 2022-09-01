News / Nation

5 killed, 2 missing in NW China landslide

  14:42 UTC+8, 2022-09-01
Five people were killed and two remain missing after a landslide hit a village in northwest China's Qinghai Province Thursday morning, according to local authorities.
The publicity department of Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, said that the landslide occurred at 1:05 am in Hongya Village. Eleven people, including seven residents and four others who were organizing the evacuation, were trapped.

As of 8:20 am, nine people were found after search and rescue efforts, but five of them died despite treatment in hospital. Searching and rescuing are continuing for the two missing.

The local government promptly activated the emergency response for the disaster and organized emergency, fire protection, public security, and health departments to rush to the scene to carry out rescue efforts.

