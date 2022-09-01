News / Nation

Large sum of yuan discovered in imported paper consignment

  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0
The paper, weighing 6,345 kilograms, was imported through Foshan City in southern Guangdong Province and was declared by a paper trader located in Dongguan City.
  • A large number of RMB notes were discovered in a batch of imported printing paper in south China's Guangdong Province.

A large number of Chinese currency notes were discovered in a batch of imported printing paper in the southern province of Guangdong, China Customs said on Thursday.

The paper, weighing 6,345 kilograms, was imported through Shunde District of Foshan City and was declared by a paper trader located in Dongguan City.

During an examination of the imported item, customs officials found a suspicious protrusion in a stack and cut it open for a check.

Between two packs of paper there was something wrapped up in newspaper sheets and it turned out to be 950 notes of 100-yuan (US$15) denomination.

Customs said that this constituted a violation of China's money import and export rules since entities and individuals are prohibited from transporting Chinese money across the border of the country.

The case is being further investigated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
