Large sum of yuan discovered in imported paper consignment

The paper, weighing 6,345 kilograms, was imported through Foshan City in southern Guangdong Province and was declared by a paper trader located in Dongguan City.

A large number of Chinese currency notes were discovered in a batch of imported printing paper in the southern province of Guangdong, China Customs said on Thursday.

During an examination of the imported item, customs officials found a suspicious protrusion in a stack and cut it open for a check.

Between two packs of paper there was something wrapped up in newspaper sheets and it turned out to be 950 notes of 100-yuan (US$15) denomination.

Customs said that this constituted a violation of China's money import and export rules since entities and individuals are prohibited from transporting Chinese money across the border of the country.

The case is being further investigated.