Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to pass a new law on telecom and online fraud, which will take effect on December 1, 2022.

Lawmakers approved the law at the 36th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress.

The law, with 50 items in seven chapters, provides legal support for fighting against telecom and online fraud.