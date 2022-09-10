Chinese mainland reports 239 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 239 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 86 in Sichuan and 33 in Inner Mongolia.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 239 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 86 in Sichuan and 33 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

A total of 994 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 381 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 235,257.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.