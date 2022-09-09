China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior discipline inspector

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has announced its decision to arrest Liu Yanping, a former senior discipline inspector, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Liu's case and transferred it to procuratorial authorities for prosecution, the SPP said in a statement on Friday.

Liu was formerly head of the discipline inspection and supervision team sent by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision to the Ministry of National Security.

The handling of the case is underway.