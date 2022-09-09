Death toll of 6.8-magnitude quake in China's Sichuan rises to 88

A total of 88 people have been killed and 30 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

A total of 88 people have been killed and 30 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said Friday.

The rescue headquarters said that among the deaths, 50 were killed in Luding County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and the other 38 were killed in Shimian County, Ya'an City as of Friday noon.

Thirty people were still missing and more than 400 were injured, with 11 in critical condition and 38 in serious condition.

The earthquake struck Luding County in Ganzi at 12:52 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.