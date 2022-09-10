News / Nation

China sees more full-time teachers in past decade

Xinhua
  14:16 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
The number of full-time teachers in China increased by around 3.8 million over the past decade, statistics from the Ministry of Education showed.
Xinhua
  14:16 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0

The number of full-time teachers in China increased by around 3.8 million over the past decade, statistics from the Ministry of Education showed.

The number rose from 14.63 million in 2012 to 18.44 million in 2021, according to the ministry.

The number of supervisors for candidates pursuing master's degrees grew from about 229,000 to 424,000 over the past decade, and the number of supervisors for candidates pursuing doctoral degrees went up from 69,000 to 132,000, the data showed.

The ministry said that teachers' salaries and social status had improved in the past 10 years, with the average salary of primary and middle school teachers not lower than that of local civil servants.

More than 1.3 million rural teachers had benefited from a special subsidy program offering them extra living allowances, said the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     