Chinese mainland reports 179 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 179 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 97 in Sichuan and 21 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report on Sunday.

A total of 959 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 399 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 235,656.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.