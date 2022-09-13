Tanzanian man detained, ordered to leave country for harassment

The 25-year-old has been detained for seven days and ordered to leave China within a certain period of time for harassing a woman on a street in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

A 25-year-old Tanzanian man has been detained for seven days and ordered to leave China within a certain period of time for harassing a woman on a street in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, local police said in a statement on Monday.

Police arrived on the scene after receiving reports saying a foreigner was caught harassing a woman in front of a residential compound on Monday. The offender, identified by the name Lucas, was stopped by the woman on the spot, police said.

He was punished according to China's Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, the Beilin branch of the city's public security bureau stated.