Chinese mainland reports 92 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 92 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 48 in Sichuan, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

A total of 715 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 366 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 239,454.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.