News / Nation

Large ancient city site discovered in east China

Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2022-09-26       0
Ruins of a large ancient city featuring waterways have been unearthed at a national archaeological site park in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.
Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2022-09-26       0

Ruins of a large ancient city featuring waterways have been unearthed at a national archaeological site park in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The Wujiabang city site, which was built during the late Spring and Autumn Period (770 B.C.-476 B.C.) and the early Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.), covers an area of about 800,000 square meters, said Li Guangri, deputy head of the institute of cultural relics and archaeology in Wuxi.

Li said that the ancient city was crisscrossed by rivers; therefore, waterways could have been the main means of transportation at that time.

Along with numerous pottery and primitive porcelain, 99 wells with a depth of up to 6 meters have also been found at the site, which indicates that a large number of people once lived in the ancient city, Li added.

Further archaeological excavation is still underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     