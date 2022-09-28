Northeast China restaurant fire kills 17 people

Seventeen people were killed and another three injured in a restaurant fire in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

Seventeen people were killed and another three injured in a restaurant fire in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The local fire brigade received reports of the incident that occurred in the Changchun high-tech industrial development zone at 12:40 pm Wednesday. Firefighters immediately rushed to the site for rescue.

As of 3 pm, the on-site search and rescue work had ended.

The injured are being treated in a local hospital and the cause of the incident is being investigated.