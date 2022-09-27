News / Nation

Starbucks opens 6,000th store in Chinese mainland

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0
Starbucks Tuesday celebrated its 6,000th store in the Chinese mainland, located in downtown Shanghai.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0

Starbucks Tuesday celebrated its 6,000th store in the Chinese mainland, located in downtown Shanghai.

Shanghai thus became the first city in the world to have 1,000 Starbucks stores, Starbucks China said.

In 2018, Starbucks announced it would have 6,000 stores on the Chinese mainland by the end of its fiscal year in September 2022. The company achieved that as scheduled despite challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starbucks opened its first store on the Chinese mainland in January 1999 in Beijing.

The number of Starbucks stores on the Chinese mainland has grown dramatically over the past decade and is expected to grow to 9,000 by 2025, creating 35,000 new jobs, according to the company's strategic plan released recently.

Starbucks China also revealed a plan to set up its first digital technology innovation center on the Chinese mainland over the coming three years.

A Starbucks coffee creative park in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, is expected to be completed and start operating in the summer of 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Starbucks
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     