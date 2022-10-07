News / Nation

Scientists achieve long-range, high-precision time-frequency dissemination

Xinhua
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-10-07       0
A Chinese team has realized, for the first time in the world, the ultra-high-precision time-frequency dissemination, a technique to monitor and synchronize clocks.
Xinhua
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-10-07       0

A Chinese team has realized, for the first time in the world, the ultra-high-precision time-frequency dissemination, a technique to monitor and synchronize clocks, over a long distance, more than 100 kilometers.

The scientific achievement could help set higher standards for the global timing, navigation and positioning, the wide-area quantum communication and the testing of physics basic principles.

The research group led by Pan Jianwei from University of Science and Technology of China described in a study published in the Nature this week the time-frequency dissemination with an instability of less than 4E-19 at 10,000 seconds through a free-space link of 113 kilometers in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

It means that the clock's error would be kept within one second in 100 billion years, surpassing the benchmark of redefining the fundamental unit of the "second," which is set to be discussed in the General Conference on Weights and Measures in 2026.

Previous attempts at free-space dissemination of time and frequency at such high precision did not extend beyond dozens of kilometers, which are inadequate for high-precision transmission in satellite-to-ground links, according to the study.

This is "a major breakthrough" that may have impacts on "fundamental physics" like "search for dark matter, test of fundamental constant, test of relativity," said Nature's peer-reviewers of this paper.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     