News / Nation

Milky Way weighs less says team of Chinese and foreign scientists

Xinhua
  17:30 UTC+8, 2022-10-05       0
A research team made up of Chinese and foreign scientists has accurately measured the mass of the Milky Way revealing it to be about 550 billion times the mass of the Sun.
Xinhua
  17:30 UTC+8, 2022-10-05       0

A research team made up of Chinese and foreign scientists has accurately measured the mass of the Milky Way revealing it to be about 550 billion times the mass of the Sun.

The results were published recently in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The newly measured mass of the Milky Way is nearly half the average value measured by other research teams, which was about 1 trillion times the mass of the Sun.

"Our latest results suggest that the Milky Way may be 'slimmer' than we previously thought," said Xue Xiangxiang, a main member of the research team and a researcher from the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC).

"This means that there is much less non-luminous but gravitational dark matter in the Galaxy than originally estimated," she added.

According to Xue, the mass is crucial to understanding the dynamics of the Galaxy. However, there has been a high uncertainty in its estimation due to the limitations of observations.

In this research, the scientists obtained the results based on data from the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a leading optical telescope in China, and the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite.

The large sample of spectroscopic data provided by LAMOST is one of the main advantages of this research compared to the studies of other research teams, said Xue.

"Not only large in number and coverage, the sample also records the three-dimensional (3D) position, 3D velocity, and metal abundance of each star," she added.

The research team consisted of scientists from China Three Gorges University, NAOC, Swinburne University of Technology in Australia, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, etc.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     