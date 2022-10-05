News / Nation

Chinese delegation departs for WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition

Xinhua
  19:22 UTC+8, 2022-10-05       0
The first batch of Chinese delegates to the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition departed from Beijing on Wednesday bound for Switzerland.
Xinhua
  19:22 UTC+8, 2022-10-05       0

The first batch of Chinese delegates to the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition – a global professional skills promotion event – departed from Beijing on Wednesday bound for Switzerland.

The European nation is hosting 14 work-related skills competitions this year, and the Chinese delegates will compete in six contests: carpentry; fine woodworking; furniture making; graphic design techniques; print media technology; and electronic techniques.

Sixty-two skill competitions will be held in 15 countries and regions between September and November. The event will be the official replacement for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022.

The 146-person Chinese delegation comprises 36 contestants who will compete in 34 matches. With an average age of 22, they all come from Chinese vocational schools.

Following close behind the first batch, other delegates will set out in succession to attend the contests in Germany, France, Finland, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Austria.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     