Chinese mainland reports 441 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 441 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 207 in Inner Mongolia and 53 in Xinjiang, according to the National Health Commission's report on Sunday.

A total of 1,307 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 184 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 244,297.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.