China renews orange alert for droughts on Saturday

The national observatory on Saturday renewed an orange alert for droughts in vast parts of China.

Parts of Zhejiang, Anhui, Hubei, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Guangdong, Guangxi and Chongqing have experienced moderate to severe droughts, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi and Hunan have witnessed extreme droughts, the center said.

Over the next three days, moderate to heavy rains are forecast for some parts of Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu and Chongqing. These rains will help relieve the droughts, according to the center.

However, other parts of the drought areas will continue experiencing little rain and droughts will persist, it said.

It advised local authorities to utilize emergency water sources and all available water sources within their regions to ensure continued supply, particularly for residents and livestock.

It also suggested promoting strict water conservation measures and producing artificial rainfall when necessary.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.